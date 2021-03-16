To The Daily Sun,
I am still waiting for the current administration to prove their claim to be open to all questions. President Biden has been hiding in the same cellar that he ran his campaign on. He has yet to answer honest questions about his plans for our future. I personally believe that he has no plans except to accumulate money for he and his family. Who created the executive orders he signed? Why will he and Ms. Harris not address the disaster they created on the southern border? Where does he think our electrical needs will come from? California is proving it can't be done yet. In my opinion, Mr. Biden will soon be shown to be unable to carry out his duties as president. At which point someone who failed to show enough to compete for a nationally elected office will become president. Who is pulling her strings? We all know she dances to the Democratic handler.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
