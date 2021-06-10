To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden was proud to announce Kamala Harris as the vice president. He soon proudly appointed
her in charge of the crisis he created at our southern border. I am sure you recall it. even if the national
media which pushed his candidacy has tried to ignore it. Why would you destroy a working program
simply because you hate the ex-president?
Back to Ms. Harris. She seems to be unable to answer serious questions in a serious manner.
I believe her distracting giggling is symptomatic of her realization of her total ineptitude. No, I am
not a psychologist, it is simply an opinion based on experience. She has yet to visit where she
has been appointed to make decisions. When asked point blank why she hasn't been there, she avoids
honest answers. Pretty much the typical answer of all Biden appointees.
The administration which claimed it would be the most open and accessible in history has proven to be the opposite, the least forthcoming and least honest in our history. I hope honest people can see that they care not about the American public, but only about
satisfying those who line their pockets with money.
Peter Kirk
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.