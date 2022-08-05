One may wonder why Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be willing to inflame world tensions when her husband was about to face court for an alcohol related accident. Most of us would be there to support our loved one.
The truth is complicated. Her husband bought 5 million shares in a chip company two weeks before the congressional vote to encourage U.S. chip production. Our current major provider of chips is Taiwan.
Perhaps she had no fear about her husband because, at the last minute the judge in his trial backed out and the position was given to a registered Democrat who has never ruled in a trial.
If you think these are all random coincidences, God love you.
