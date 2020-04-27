To The Daily Sun,
It must be nice to live in Singapore, where they will beat you with a stick if you trash the city with cigarette butts. What ever happened to the "Make America Beautiful" campaign? This town sometimes looks like the beginning of a third-world ghetto. What's wrong with people?
Peter Davis
Laconia
