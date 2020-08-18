To The Daily Sun,
I have known Tejasinha Sivalingam (candidate for state representative) going on five years and not only is he highly educated but is extremely intelligent. Tejasinha is very well organized and thinks “out of the box,” which, in today’s day and age, is an exceptional attribute in the political arena. In a society immersed in the Covid-19 crisis, he analysis the ever-changing environment and rules that inundate us with conflicting guidelines every day.
Tejasinha is very honest, friendly and easy to speak with. He is always available to give sound advice. He is a devoted husband and a deeply involved father with strong family values. He is often seen walking with his family and interacting with neighbors in the associations where we both own property.
Tejasinha is a solid citizen and a strong example of a leader that I would like to have representing me.
Peter A. De Tone
LtCol, USAFR (Ret)
Bedford
