To The Daily Sun,
On Jan. 2, my dog decided he needed to go out at 4:30 a.m. After he was finished we came back to find the door to the house was locked. I must have hit it with my hand on the way out. It was raining and snowing. I walked to see if I could find a neighbor who was up early, but since I live in the woods no one nearby had lights on. I knew I had to find someone to help, as I have health issues. I walked to another street and saw a light on. I pounded on the door screaming for help and a man opened the door and asked what was wrong. I told him I was locked out of my house for the last two hours and asked him to call the police for help, which he did. The Meredith Police came. I do have a keypad to open my garage, but it only works when the weather is warm and I have no money to fix it. The police could not make it work either. So they called the fire department. They worked very hard and they did it – got me and my poor dog inside. I want to thank the Meredith Police and Fire Departments for being there for me.
Peggy Day
Meredith
