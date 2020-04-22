To The Daily Sun,
We have all been dealing with this unprecedented matter. Our news is full of negative stories, pandemic this… Covid-19 that… we get it! But now the director of the CDC, Robert Redfield (aka Chicken Little) wants to be sure there is no light at the end of the tunnel! You better watch out… next virus season is gonna be worse He, he, he!
I am a firm believer that bad news unlike wine does not improve with age, BUT we, the people need something POSITIVE. Science may yet find a vaccine for this (maybe man-made) virus.
At any rate, just give us a break… we need something good, like how with fewer cars on the road, Mother Nature is rapidly restoring our atmosphere!
Paul R. Lituri
Laconia
