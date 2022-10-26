It’s that time again when lawn signs, text messages and television ads are full of advice about who you should vote for — and yes, this is one more suggestion.
My friend Karin Salome is running (unopposed) for the Ward 3 seat on the Laconia School Board. I have seen quite a few letters on her behalf and that does not surprise me one bit. Karin and her husband Bob definitely must hold the all-time Laconia record for helping out in every way a good citizen can help. Karin has all the qualities it takes to do the job of school board in spades.
And it takes a lot to do the school board job — and every single job that people are running for on our local level. If you have ever gone to any school board, or planning board, or city council type of meeting, you know it takes endless patience and consideration to listen to the many-sided problems these leaders sign up to manage. We get hours and hours of service for our one single vote.
That’s why I ask citizens to get out and vote for Karin, and for all the candidates they want. Cast a vote even if they are unopposed. Call it a vote of confidence.
Get out there and give a own ballot version of a pat on the back to all these people who serve, contribute and actually build our community and keep it strong. They deserve it.
