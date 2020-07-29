To The Daily Sun,
I am writing in support of Marcia Hayward’s candidacy for state representative of the 3rd District of Belknap County, which includes the city of Laconia.
I first met Marcia when she was a science teacher at Laconia High School and have known her through the years since in her leadership roles in Belmont High School and in Wildwood Village where I now live.
In all these roles Marcia has proven qualified, extremely hardworking, and responsible. I can say as an educator none of these jobs she has performed so well is easy, and they require a skill set that would serve a state representative well.
I often marvel at the people who are gifted leaders and workers who volunteer to serve our state and country. We are fortunate to have someone like Marcia undertake a candidacy and I assure you if elected she will work hard and contribute greatly to our state government.
Patty Thibeault
Laconia
