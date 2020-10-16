I have known Bill Wright for about 25 years. We have attended each others family barbecues, graduations, weddings, funerals, and the list goes on. I have never, and I mean never, seen Bill Wright act or speak in any other way but respectfully and with integrity. He is a man who is who he is: an honest, hard working man and police officer who is caring and genuine in his feelings and beliefs in regards to the best interest of the residents of Belknap County and the hard working men and woman at the Belknap County Sheriff's Department. As I mentioned, we have attended many events on a personal level. However, at one time someone within my immediate family was being sought on a warrant by Deputy Wright. Our family was treated and questioned by Deputy Wright in the same manner as anyone would be in an investigation. No favors were asked for and none were offered because Bill is more than a good friend, he is a great cop. I will be proudly, and without any doubt in my mind, be writing Bill Wright in for Sheriff of Belknap County on my ballot.
Patti Ricks
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.