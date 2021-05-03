To The Daily Sun,
In response to Ms. Carol Zink’s Letter titled “Do Research before passing information along to others,” I find the notion humorous. Translation, if your information doesn’t mirror that of the liberal/progressive fake news America last mainstream crowd than it's “disinformation.” Or it’s been “debunked” by some leftist communist sympathizers at Facebook or other leftist sitting behind a keyboard in a basement somewhere.
It hasn’t been debunked. In fact, there is decades-old research and information that supports the fact that mask wearing is absolutely ineffective against the protection of viral illness.
Denis G. Rancourt, PhD, and a researcher from the Ontario Civil Liberties Association has a great piece titled, “Face masks, lies, damn lies, and public health officials: a growing body of evidence." The following is an abstract from the 37-page PDF:
A vile new mantra is on the lips of every public health official and politician in the global campaign to force universal masking on the general public: “there is a growing body of evidence.” This propagandistic phrase is a vector designed to achieve five main goals: give the false impression that a balance of evidence now proves that masks reduce the transmission of COVID-19; falsely assimilate commentary made in scientific venues with “evidence;” hide the fact that a decade’s worth of policy-grade evidence proves the opposite: that masks are ineffective with viral respiratory diseases; hide the fact that there is now direct observational proof that cloth masks do not prevent exhalation of clouds of suspended aerosol particles above, below and through the masks; and deter attention away from the considerable known harms and risks due to face masks, applied to entire populations. The said harms and risks include that a cloth mask becomes a culture medium for a large variety of bacterial pathogens, and a collector of viral pathogens; given the hot and humid environment and the constant source, where home fabrics are hydrophilic whereas medical masks are hydrophobic. In short, I argue: op-eds are not “evidence,” irrelevance does not help, and more bias does not remove bias. Their mantra of “a growing body of evidence” is a self-serving contrivance that impedes good science and threatens public safety. I prove that there is no policy-grade evidence to support forced masking on the general population, and that all the latest-decade’s policy-grade evidence points to the opposite: NOT recommending forced masking of the general population. Therefore, the politicians and health authorities are acting without legitimacy and recklessly.
The entire publication can be found at this link: rcreader.com/sites/default/files/Denis-Rancourt-Face-masks-lies-damn-lies-and-public-health%3Dofficials-a-growing-body-of-evidence-August-03-2020.pdf
Patrick Wetmore
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.