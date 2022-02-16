To The Daily Sun,
Regarding Steve Earle's letter on Feb. 16. I give you a nod for correcting some of your stated facts, which by the way were of minor consequence compared to the facts, or should I say alternative facts you spelled out in your most recent letter. Not to give the impression that I am an authority on vaccines and immunology in any way. But there are many known facts that I would like to present that differ significantly from your own. Vaccines do not "kill" viruses. Virucides however, are microbicidal agents that do in fact kill viruses. Virucides are administered topically or are used to disinfect surfaces. Vaccines on the other hand are not virucides but instead, are intended to inhibit viral entry and/or inhibit viral replication by eliciting a specific immune response. In doing so the probability of contracting COVID-19 is significantly reduced, as is the severity of symptoms experienced by those who do contract the viral disease.
Both of the vaccines that you cited in your letter were not virucides as you suggest. Most all of the vaccines that have been developed to control viruses have not eradicated the targeted virus. Influenza and polio come to mind. Influenza is still present worldwide, and polio is still present in Asia and is still quite active in Pakistan and Afghanistan. One of only two viruses that have been eradicated is indeed smallpox. And that was accomplished due to a worldwide program of vaccinations. These vaccination efforts were never intended to "kill' the virus, but instead inhibited the replication and mutation of that virus until such time that it could not survive in significant numbers without the host organism being readily available. This is essentially the way all vaccines work. To suggest that the COVID-19 vaccines are failing and in your words "do not work" and are a "scam" is hogwash. Te success of the COVID vaccines are well established in the community that matters, and that community does not include pseudo authorities on the subject.
I understand that everyone is ignorant to some degree on several subjects. No one is a know-it-all. I know my limitations and I learn something new most every day. I am okay with the amount of ignorance out there and I accept that. What I do not accept is willful ignorance. And what I will never tolerate is willful deception.
Pat Furr
Laconia
