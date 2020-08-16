To The Daily Sun,
I join with all the others who have written in to complain about motorcycle noise. To say that it is out of control would be a gross understatement. The police used to complain that the law was "unenforceable" so the N.H. Legislature passed a new law that was to take effect in 2013. Unfortunately that didn't change anything.
The police have probably been told NOT to enforce the noise law and that is the real reason that they don't. We cannot sit outside of our house on any summer weekend due to the ear-splitting noise from both the motorcycle engines and from some who also play incredibly loud music. What is needed is a national program similar to "click it or ticket" to address this problem. Cars and trucks that don't have mufflers are pulled over — so why not motorcyclists? The drivers are willfully disobeying the law.
P. Long
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.