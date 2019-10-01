To The Daily Sun,
We are all sick and tired of political ads, stuffed mailboxes, calls, radio and TV shows. It has been over two years of constant polls, calls, literature, TV specials.
Now, we are approaching local elections and that will only add to it. Don’t let it turn you off. Because it is local, and non-partisan, we should all pay attention to who is running, and why they are running. Ask yourselves, am I happy with my city. Could it be better? Will the person running work toward that end?
I am running for city councilor of Ward 4 and also for the City of Laconia. I will not flood you with calls or mail. I will appreciate how tired you are of politics. I will send one or two letters to the paper andplace an ad or two.
For those who don’t know me, I served 12 years on the City Council, until January 2018. For 12 years, I asked questions, argued against what I thought was wrong or excessive spending, and proposed things for the general improvement of the average citizen, i.e. fought for and won funds for improving condition of Bond Beach, got funds for the hiring of an extra police officer to foot patrol the downtown area, got money for improvements to Wyatt Park, promoted funds for milfoil protection of our water, and spearheaded a drive against a bill to force seniors to take a driving test annually. These are not the big issues, but to me most important. At another time, I will review the rest of my record.
There are many important problems and questions on the agenda at this time and they all affect you, the public. As the election process takes place you can make your voices heard, literally, or by your vote.
Let’s improve our percentage of voting from 14 percent of registered voters. Keeping this short will keep your attention.
Brenda Baer
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.