To The Daily Sun,
There is a major controversy swirling in New Hampshire these days over the compulsory teaching of what is called “critical race theory” in its public schools. Although the General Court is poised to pass a prohibition of such a practice, it seems to be worthwhile to consider alternatives.
New Hampshire law does not place a limit on the number of charter public schools that may be established. Thus, if a group is sufficiently motivated to run the gauntlet required for the establishment and operation of a new charter public school, they are able to try to do so.
Rather than having our regular public schools being required to indoctrinate our young students in critical race theory and other wacky ideas, such as allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports if they “identify” as female, parents who want their children to be so indoctrinated could band together and form a new charter public school, naming it, perhaps, the Alinsky School.
While it is not entirely clear how CRT came to be in our public schools, one might reasonably suspect that a probe into its origins would find that many of its proponents are organizations that are actually funded, at least in part, with tax money in the form of membership fees to those organizations paid by our municipalities.
Norm Silber
Gilford
