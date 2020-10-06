Flags, Families, & Fun! Tenney Mountain Flag Wave
If you haven’t been on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth on Saturday mornings recently you are missing out on a sight that will fill your heart with joy and patriotism!
At the intersection between McDonalds, CVS, and Burger King, I was met with an unexpected group of PROUD Granite Staters, all with smiling faces, big waves, and almost every one waving an American Flag.
I learned that this was the weekly Saturday morning flag wave, organized by local patriots, led by Patrick Wetmore. For the past four weeks, local citizens have been going out to Tenney Mountain Highway every Saturday morning from 8–11 a.m., to share smiles, laughs, and their love for America. Truly a sight for sore eyes.
In the mix of American flags, I got to speak with candidates, regular citizens, local business owners, and great people from all walks of life. They were all there together with the goal of sharing nothing but love. I spoke with Mike McLaughlin, a candidate for state representative in Plymouth, Holderness, and Hebron. He was there with his wife, Sue, his mother, Shelly, as well as both his father and son, Jim and Mike Jr. Three generations coming together to promote the good that there is in our country!
Other candidates could be found out there waving their flags such as Mike McLaughlin’s state rep running mates: George Kirk and Steve Benedetto, along with state senate candidate Bob Giuda, county commissioner candidate Omer Ahern and state rep candidate for Grafton District 6, Gail Sanborn. There were families with kids as young as 7, local business owners, local workers, and even the cutest little bulldog!
I got to shake some hands, share some laughs, and thank them for being out there to share their love and smiling faces. Mike and the whole crew want to invite you to come down and wave your flag next Saturday from 8-11 a.m. They will be out there every Saturday until Nov. 3. If you can’t make it down, drive by and share a honk and a wave. It will fill your heart and make you remember that we live in a truly awesome place!
By the way, each of these candidates will work as hard as they possibly can if elected to listen to the needs of everyday citizens (college students too). This all in the effort to keep New Hampshire a great place to live, grow up, raise a family or simply retire and enjoy our wonderful state.
Nolan Swanson
Holderness
