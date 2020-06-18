To The Daily Sun,
I would like to thank everyone who stopped by my son’s lemonade stand at the corner of Penny Lane and Lexington Drive in Laconia this week. If anything, it goes to show how NICE people are! It really warmed my heart listening to my son’s stories about “the 7-foot-tall police officer who bought lemonade and was so nice,” and “the guys who were speeding in the white truck but stopped suddenly and gave $20 and said keep the change,” and “the nice lady with the dog” and “the man who…” as well as the people who know him and stopped as well.
Of course, my husband, other son, and I checked on him periodically and witnessed slow times as well as peoples’ generosity. I love our small community, the fact that I feel comfortable with him setting up a stand by himself, and the fact that it was a wonderful experience for all of us both days he was there.
This venture turned out to be a lesson in entrepreneurship (I took him shopping for the lemonade, bagged ice, and cups) so he understands profit, but also gained experience in talking to adults and marketing himself with his sign and calling out to people. After a successful first day, which I set up for him by driving everything to the corner, he chose to put his big drink dispenser, cooler, cups, tray tables, chair, and signs in a wagon and pulled it up there and set it up by himself on the second day.
I might owe some of you an apology however — we forgot to discuss giving change! I think he assumed anyone who gave him more than a dollar meant to be generous! My eyes were the size of saucers when I learned he didn’t give anyone change. He assured me everybody who gave too much told him to keep it! We’ll work on that for next time.
Nicole Fernandez
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.