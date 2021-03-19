To The Daily Sun,
I am proud to be an Asian American. No slur, no hate crime, no insults will ever change my identity. I am not a virus, I did not create COVID, nor did any of my Asian American and Pacific Islander brothers and sisters. We do not deserve the hatred that is espoused, and at the end of the day, we are humans too – just like you all. I love this country and proud to be raised here in the Lakes Region!
Nicholas Crosby
Groton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.