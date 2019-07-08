To The Daily Sun,
The July 4th celebration in Meredith was full of patriotism, tradition, and fun! The New Horizons Band of the Lakes Region appreciates the invitation to have played a concert in Hesky Park before the fireworks began, and thanks Parks and Rec Director Vint Choiniere for the opportunity, as well as the Inns & Spa at Mills Falls for sponsorship.
Town employee, Russell Weeks, was an invaluable help in set up and take down, and the Meredith police gave great support in the parking and removal of the equipment trailer. Many thanks also must be given to Town Manager, Phil Warren, for the last minute arrangement of two, much appreciated, Port-a-Pottys in the park, and the best fireworks finale ever!
The band is made up of people from all over N.H. — many traveling an hour or more for the chance to play. Some of the musicians have used the experience to learn how to play an instrument for the first time, while others are professionals and play daily. Some played in school and are re-learning techniques under the directorship of Debbi Gibson, but one thing is certain, music is forever and the band is always looking for more people to join! Practices are Tuesday evenings from 7-9 at the Music Clinic in Belmont.
Unlike many community bands who give concerts only in the summer, the New Horizons Band is able to play year round, in part due to wonderful sponsors who advertise in the band's playbill. There is an active summer schedule in many towns, but when summer fades to fall, the holiday music comes out. Some of the most gratifying concerts include the surrounding nursing homes, the Taylor Community, and the Veterans' Home. In the spring, the band enjoys playing exchange concerts with the New Horizons Bands of Portsmouth and also the Keene area.
The band hopes that you enjoyed the concert and will see you at some of the other venues this year! Schedules and other information can be found at the band website (www. newhorizons-lakesregion.org.) or by calling the band founder, Mary Divers, at 603-527-2485. Admission is always free and the music is family friendly. Thanks, Meredith!
Karen Sticht
On behalf of the New Horizons Band
Meredith
