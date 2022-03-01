To The Daily Sun,
This letter is in support of Bill Bolton's re-election to the Plymouth Selectboard. For the past two years, Bill has served as chair of the board. We have seen the COVID pandemic, soaring inflation, and accelerated growth during this period, yet, under Bill's leadership, we have made significant advances. We have established new hiring and purchasing policies; the Planning Department has been substantially upgraded; and the Energy Commission has been re-activated. All departments are running smoothly on a tight budget. Please consider voting for this outstanding public servant, Bill Bolton, in Plymouth on Tuesday, March 8.
Neil F. McIver
Plymouth Selectboard
