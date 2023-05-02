After attending The HUB bond hearing April 18, where HUB survey participation and results were discussed, I realized that the town never received full results of the survey as promised by the HUB team to the selectboard last December.
At approximately 25 minutes into the selectboard’s Dec. 15 meeting, Kim Johnson said the HUB committee would turn the HUB survey results over to the town after they redacted addresses, personal information and any comments the committee felt were not “productive.” In the minutes for that same meeting it states: “Once complete they will share the compiled information with the town.”
I believe the surveys with all of the comments intact would be important for the selectboard and voters to see before Town Meeting and before voting on Article 2. Last week, I wrote to the selectboard requesting that the town procure the surveys with comments for review, and to date the HUB team has not provided anything.
While some HUB survey results are on the town website, none of the survey comments are included. The survey requested comments twice: "If you are not in favor of The HUB as designed, please tell us what changes or suggestions that would make you feel comfortable supporting the project;" and “If you have any additional comments on The HUB project, please enter them below."
How can the HUB survey be taken seriously if the HUB committee is hiding, sanitizing, or censoring respondents’ comments? Full HUB survey results with comments should be made available to the town and to voters immediately.
