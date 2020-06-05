To The Daily Sun,
The New Hampshire Legislature is currently considering a so-called “net metering” bill, HB-1218. Net-metering is a confusing term for a simple concept. If you produce solar energy and do not have a battery system (very pricey), you are able to sell the energy that you are not using at a particular moment to your power company. When you are not producing electricity and you need some, you buy it back from the power company at a price more than you paid for it in order to cover their transmission costs.
Currently this is allowed for small home-owner sized systems generating up to one megawatt of electricity. Net metering has it made it financially possible for my family to install solar panels and to do our part to minimize our impact on climate change. However, if you are a school, town or larger business generating more than the one megawatt and less than five, you currently do not benefit from net metering.
HB-1218 would correct the current situation and expand the use of net-metering to larger systems. This would encourage the use of solar on a larger scale and would be a benefit to everyone. Less coal would be burned, the air would be cleaner, peak demand would be decreased and importantly, there would be less impact on the warming of our environment. Please urge your legislators to vote yes on HB-1218.
Nanci Mitchell
Gilmanton
