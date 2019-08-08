To The Daily Sun,
I wish to comment publicly on the tremendous effort writer Michael Mortensen took creating a well-balanced narrative on Belmont PD's recent shooting.
Having worked for two county attorneys during my early working years, as well as having been the daughter of a licensed gun-toting dad, my comments might naturally lean toward the law-enforcement side of the issue. Fortunately for me, those times were well ahead of what today's officers and seniors now face with this runaway freight train fueled with alcohol, drugs, guns and uncontrolled emotions wrapped in a straight jacket of rights.
Michael, you did an amazing job without taking sides. Perhaps if there were more articles whereby the source could be relied upon to project the facts as they presented themselves, soaked in evidence, there would be no such thing as this new compound word called "fake news."
Thank you, and your team, for bringing substantive reporting to this community.
Claire L. Hebert-Dow
Laconia
