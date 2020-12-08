To The Daily Sun,
As winter fell over the region this past weekend. Heat was being generated by the outrage mob, for a Delegation meeting would not be delivered to their comfy homes. Meanwhile many residents' homes fell into darkness void of the essential service they take for granted. These common folks, the good citizens of Belknap County, likely counted their blessing for the shelter from the weather.
In little camps around the state the homeless huddled together around campfires. And I hear that one soul was taken from our planet due to a fire in their tent.
While the leftists scream and shout about their deprivation of a Zoom meeting, those with much much less can't afford the energy to give a hoot. And they know that the Marxists really could not care less.
Mike Sylvia
Belmont
