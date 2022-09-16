That oversized banner must have been a sight to see at the recent Gilford Old Home Day. Bean, I believe, still has an oversized Donald Trump flag on his property up at Salt March Pond Road, close to where I grew up on Irish Setter Lane in Gilford. Bean flies the Trump flag despite everything. Despite the former president’s role in Jan. 6, despite his support for Russia, despite the U.S. government’s most sensitive documents lying around his office at Mar-a-Lago, etc. The guy who flies the Trump flag is viewed as being the adult in the room, as the moderate Republican, as the savior of Gunstock.
Trying to picture all this in my mind from California, the state that has been my home away from home for nearly 40 years, is quite a stretch. I truly respect Republicans. I have a real hard time respecting current Trump supporters. 2016 was a long time ago. We know what this guy is. It still amazes me that the stock market didn’t crash every day he was in office. The guy who asked why his generals weren’t as loyal to him as Hitler’s. The guy whose own chief of staff John Kelly said that if you don’t lower the flags for John McCain’s funeral, “the public will come to your grave and piss on it.”
I’ve been going to Gunstock my whole life. My family and I still go there nearly every summer. Gunstock is a special place.
So, thank you to Harry Bean and everyone else who stood up to the anti-all-government types. Now can Bean and the good people of New Hampshire apply this same kind of reasonable and rational thinking to Donald Trump?
