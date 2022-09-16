To The Daily Sun,

That oversized banner must have been a sight to see at the recent Gilford Old Home Day. Bean, I believe, still has an oversized Donald Trump flag on his property up at Salt March Pond Road, close to where I grew up on Irish Setter Lane in Gilford. Bean flies the Trump flag despite everything. Despite the former president’s role in Jan. 6, despite his support for Russia, despite the U.S. government’s most sensitive documents lying around his office at Mar-a-Lago, etc. The guy who flies the Trump flag is viewed as being the adult in the room, as the moderate Republican, as the savior of Gunstock.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.