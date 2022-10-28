To The Daily Sun,

My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Reagan Republican. I would like to thank all those who have supported me during this election cycle both in the primary and now for a write-in campaign. The support and encouragement to be a write-in candidate has been tremendous. The first question that I was asked was if I would accept the position if I won as a write-in candidate. The answer is: of course. There are other reasons to write me in for Belknap County Sheriff. The primary result clearly indicates that if the Democrat write-in votes had counted, I would have won easily.

