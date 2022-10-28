My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Reagan Republican. I would like to thank all those who have supported me during this election cycle both in the primary and now for a write-in campaign. The support and encouragement to be a write-in candidate has been tremendous. The first question that I was asked was if I would accept the position if I won as a write-in candidate. The answer is: of course. There are other reasons to write me in for Belknap County Sheriff. The primary result clearly indicates that if the Democrat write-in votes had counted, I would have won easily.
This demonstrates that many people are not happy with the current management style at the sheriff's office. We can send a clear message that most voters in Belknap County want a change. They want a sheriff who is a team builder and can work with local law enforcement and non-law enforcement community. They want a sheriff who will work with other agencies in the areas of drugs, criminal and accident investigation, special operations, etc. They clearly want a sheriff who will build up the employees, not tear them down publicly and on social media calling them lazy, retired on active duty and not “righteous.”
Voters who haven't been blocked by the current sheriff on his Facebook page can take a look, and then look at my page, MacFadzen for Sheriff. They will see two quite different personalities. If voters want a sheriff who has the experience, education, temperament, and is a proven team builder, please consider writing in Mike MacFadzen for Belknap County sheriff.
