My name is Mike MacFadzen, and I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. Earlier this month I introduced myself with a letter to the editor. I am going to write a series of letters to let the voters know what I am going to do when I am elected.
My first priority will be to address fixing the hostile work environment that currently exists and is a major factor in so many employees leaving the sheriff’s office and as evidenced by the unanimous support for me from all full-time employees. I am going to do this by creating a safe, stable and consistent work atmosphere. I will not yell at or call people names or degrade them in the office or on social media. Personnel will know that the office will be emotionally stable every day and they will not have to walk on “eggshells” or be afraid to come into the office. They will know my expectations of them and equally important, I will know their expectations of me.
I will train and mentor both sworn and unsworn personnel. I will create a team that makes everyone feel invested in the success of the department. I will not take suggestions as threats to my authority but as ideas to make things better, more efficient and effective. Part of this will be to create a clear chain of command within the communications center. This will provide the communications specialists the structure and stability that currently does not exist. I will help each person identify and achieve their career goals and develop a training plan to reach those goals.
This is currently not happening and a major factor in the disruption of the day-to-day duties of the office.
