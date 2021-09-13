To The Daily Sun,
As I opened The Laconia Daily Sun on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, I was browsing through the paper low and behold an advertisement appeared that made me sick to my stomach. There was an advertisement placed by a group called the Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton and Alton paid for by Treasurer Jane Westlake.
The advertisement sickly, disrespectfully, and with no regard for the lives lost and sacrifices made that tragic day 20 years ago portrayed and compared 9/11 to the events that took place on January 6, 2021. Are the Tri-Town Democrats kidding me? Three thousand people died, plus we have more people dying from the air that was down there every single day. Using the tragic events of 9/11 and having the audacity to compare it January 6 to score points politically is disrespectful, uncaring, selfish and most importantly unforgivable. The sad part is I immediately condemned the attack on January 6, 2001 as well.
On the scale of death and destruction, these two aren't even remotely comparable! Thousands died on 9/11 and continue to die from 9/11 related illnesses. Terrorists attempted and succeeded to crash two planes into the World Trade Center and another into the Pentagon. A fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after heroic passengers intervened.
The ad that ran minimizes what happened on 9/11 and the sacrifices made by many, including my father, uncles, cousins and so on who responded that day to run in while everyone else was running out! One of my uncles sadly passed away and was crushed by the tower 20 years ago that day while running in to save those regardless of political party, race, etc.
The fact that the Tri-Town Democrats find it acceptable to disrespect many people affected and who still have scars from 9/11 and use it as a political ploy is completely reckless. What happened on 9/11? We all united, and this organization using a day of respect/unity to cause division will never be forgiven!
They are dehumanizing everyone lost in order to get what they hope to be some sort of sick twisted political edge! I will NEVER FORGET Sept. 11, 2001 and will never forgive the heartless, spineless actions of the Tri-Town Democrats.
Respectfully,
State Rep. Mike Bordes
Laconia
