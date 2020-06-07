To The Daily Sun,
Gradual changes are forming for the long-term over the alcohol and drug addiction recovery landscape. With the continuation of the pandemic, many people have been in isolation and without regular, personal interaction for the longest time in their lives. Those who have anxiety disorders to begin with are more likely to avoid others normally and this situation will make things even worse for them. Domestic violence may also increase if families are confined due to lockdown.
Prolonged isolation may lead to serious mental health issues for many (such as PTSD) and it is yet to be seen how damaging for families and relationships being cooped up with loved ones under stressful circumstances will be.
Alcoholic beverage sales have increased in New Hampshire by about 14 percent since early April. If people are turning to alcohol to cope with being shut in due to the COVID-19 lockdown, then that could lead to serious problems. the World Health Organization says that alcohol can make a person more vulnerable to COVID-19. Adding or increasing the use of substances, such as alcohol, inevitably will lead to problems. Those who do not have to get up and go to work may be more likely to be self-medicating.
The best way for those of us in substance abuse disorder recovery to remain successful is to abstain 100 percent from all non-prescribed mood-altering substances and to participate in community self-help meetings. These days, the meetings are conducted over Zoom and other tele-health methods. As things get slowly back toward normal, we hope that those who need to be out in the community socializing, will be minimally affected.
Michael Tensel, MLADC
Laconia
