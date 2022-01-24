To The Daily Sun,
Raise the speed limit on Lake Winnipesaukee, what are you thinking?
Thirteen years ago the speed limits were introduced and the lake flourished with an explosion of new and varied users. Canoes, kayaks, pontoon boats, and small sailboats now use the lake with a new sense of safety.
The big “fast” boats are still here, just running slow enough so they have a chance of seeing other boats (when they aren’t texting or taking selfies). Now you want to go back to the “Wild West” of boating, everyone for themselves, mine’s faster than yours. Why not make the speed limit on Route 93 100 mph so someone in a Ferrari can have their ego assuaged as well.
The Marine Patrol is stretched now. Good idea to make it tougher on them. What could possibly go wrong?
Michael Taranto
Meredith
