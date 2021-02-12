To the Daily Sun,
I find it amusing – always – how the pious, self righteousness wingnuts that still support Trump just can’t see their hypocrisy they claim only the left has. Jean Burley seems to have a problem with someone supporting a women’s right to choose, but no problem when Trump reactivated the federal death penalty. Is it because “bad” people deserve to die, because she quoted the fifth commandment, “thou shalt not kill.” Make up your mind, Trumpies.
Another fact is Trump did not put “America first.” Remember that promise he’d pay off the deficit in 8 years? He added trillions to it in the four years he was in office. Tell me, how do Trumpies think he would pay that off when he added to it? Hope, or just one of the many lies they all fell for? She, and every other Trump supporter will be the first to complain when someone else has to raise your taxes to pay for his screwup. Just hold onto that MAGA hat and tattered Trumpbo flag and keep telling yourself he still cares about you. P.T. Barnum said there was a “sucker born every minute”; Trump played all of you for one.
Biden putting “power and control” first? In two weeks? Sure, all those executive orders he signed must really tick you off, but Trump did the same thing when he came into office to dismantle what Obama did – so what’s your problem? Biden is doing the same, but that’s not OK with you. Sorry your hero is getting the shaft he rightly deserves. Well, not really.
Michael Sweet
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.