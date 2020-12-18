To The Daily Sun,
Randy S. Rosenberg, KIA, Khalidiyah, Iraq, 1-25-2004, Berlin, NH, age 24
We remember his name and honor him most every day. He gave his life when his country asked him to go into harm’s way. His maternal grandfather’s name was Saul Rosenberg who also served his country with honor. These men of Jewish ancestry served to protect our freedoms, in particular our First Amendment Right to free speech, which is why I am writing.
I married Kathy Rosenberg and together we had our son Michael. My wife and my son have both been blessed with inner beauty as well as physical attributes that make them easy on the eyes. Thankfully, her side of the family has strong genes. I only mention these things because they are ordinary hard-working people, who struggle everyday like everyone else.
Caricatures that depict any ethnicity, race, religion, gender, or sexual preference in a negative fashion are meant to manipulate other people just as they have already manipulated the people who perpetuate the denigration.
Remember who Randy was.
Remember his sacrifice.
Remember these things when hate peaks at you from around the corner.
Michael Perry
Gilford
