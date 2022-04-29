To The Daily Sun,
If you love the beauty of Lake Winnisquam and the Lakes Region, then please pay close attention to what's being proposed for the site of the former "Anchorage at the Lake" resort in Tilton. The property was sold last year. Plans submitted show that the new owners are proposing to build a 118 room resort, with 39 dock slips, two ballrooms, a restaurant, bar, and close to 300 parking spaces. This would represent an increase of approximately 357% in rental units (Anchorage had 30 cottages, a farmhouse, apartment, and lake house) and basically double the amount of dock slips (from 20 to 39). If you think traffic on Route 3 is bad during the summer and vacation weeks now, consider the use of the two ballrooms for weddings and other functions (which could bring hundreds of guests for an event), 118 guest rooms being filled, and the additional draw of a restaurant and bar. You don't build 288 parking spaces unless there's a probability they could be filled.
What about the impact of increased boat traffic from doubling boat slips on this smaller portion of Lake Winnisquam? This also means the possibility of hundreds more vehicles towing boat trailers up and down Route 3 every week.
The Anchorage was a lovely resort, nestled in the trees with a minimal footprint on the property. Take a look at the plans for the new resort available on the Tilton Zoning Board of Adjustment site. It looks like a grand hotel that one would find in the White Mountains, not on our pristine Lake Winnisquam. If you care about the environment, traffic, public safety, and preserving the beauty of Lake Winnisquam, please make your voice heard. The next ZBA meeting is 6 p.m., May 3, at Tilton Police Department.
Michael Iacopucci
Belmont
