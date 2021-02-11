To The Daily Sun,
Impeachment? How about accessory to murder. If I did this with my sons, I would be in prison for life.
Do we let Trump get away with it?
Bald facts: Trump incited riot, which resulted in the murder of a fine police officer.
Check the Law: Accessory to murder. Will we all let him go free? If we do, shame upon us.
God Bless our officials who stand up for us.
Michael Harris, Ph.D
Loudon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.