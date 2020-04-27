To The Daily Sun,
"IS PARIS BURNING?"
This is the question that deranged Adolph Hitler screamed by telephone to his generals — dignified, proud, professional German soldiers — during the last days of World War II, when it was clear that all of the misbegotten Nazi cause was lost.
Hitler, in a final act of vengance, from his bunker, where eventually, he would suicide, ORDERED HIS GENERALS TO PUT THE TORCH TO DESTROY THE HISTORY, ART AND CULTURE OF PARIS.
"Ja Mein Fuhrer, Paris is burning" was the reply. In fact, of course, the professional military did ... nothing. Paris stands today.
The generals knew that drug-addled Hitler was nuts. They knew their moral duty, regardless of their oaths to The Fuhrer.
Hmmm ... why does this come to mind now?
Trump, manifestly, in his recent proclamations and actions, has demonstrated himself to be, in the main, deranged. In the face of news such as recent Washinton Post report: Trump sinking and threatens to bring down the Republican Senate with him, who knows what the Nutcase in Chief might order? "Tail Wag the Dog" all over again? Desperate measures?
No joke. He suggests that "his subjects" might take care of personal health by swallowing or injecting disinfectants. Quote: "What have you got to lose?"
Suppose, in his crumbling dynasty desperation, deranged Trump orders our dignified professional U.S. military to launch a retaliatory nuclear attack against China, in response to what Trump stubbornly insists upon continuing to call the China Virus.
What will the answer be? Ja, Mein Fuhrer, China is burning ... just before they take him away in handcuffs.
May God help us all. My spouse, who originates from another, dignified country, now a proud American citizen, says of Trump: "The whole world is watching. How embarrassing."
Michael Harris, PhD
Loudon
