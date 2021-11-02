To The Daily Sun,
My wife and I have called Gilford home for almost 20 years. I woke up this morning overflowing with gratitude and not just for the beauty of New England at autumn.
I give thanks to all those moms and dads who coach our children.
I’m grateful for the Gilford school system. The administrators, teachers, counselors, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers, grounds crew, bus drivers and school board members all devoted to the welfare of our community’s greatest asset: our children.
I’m thankful for the best small-town library imaginable and for our outstanding Gilford Police and Fire Departments. I’m grateful for all our town employees who work hard to keep Gilford the wonderful community it is, and for all those volunteers who serve on town committees and boards.
I’m grateful for small business owners and their businesses and for our larger businesses like Hannaford, Shaw's and Walmart, especially all those workers who showed up day after day during the pandemic.
I so appreciate the work of the Gilford Rotary Club – the difference they make locally and throughout the world.
I’m thankful for Hope Ministries of the Methodist Church and the Immaculate Conception Church. Your work makes our community a better place to call home.
I’m thankful for the person who delivers my mail and the UPS and Fed Ex drivers who drop something off almost every day.
So much to be grateful for – like the Village Nursery School. How many children had their first taste of school there? Then I’m thankful for the Gilford Youth Center – which is really evolving to become a true community center. Which reminds me, I’m grateful for all those people who volunteer at the GYC to make sure the elections run smoothly and fairly.
And I have a huge soft spot in my heart for the members of the Gilford Community Church who have loved me and taught me so much about how to be a better human being.
Let’s continue to count our blessings, realize how much we have in common, and work together so that our best days are ahead of us.
Michael Graham
Gilford
