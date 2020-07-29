To The Daily Sun,
To whom it may concern — and you will know who you are, (and if you don't, someone will): I speak as a representative of Still Meadow Farm on Roller Coaster Road. Our neighbors and friends will recognize us as purveyors of quality blueberries at our modest farm stand for many years, and we thank them for their patronage and continued support.
On Tuesday, July 28, after we returned from picking and harvesting our blueberries with friends and family, we had cleaned, and sorted and packed the hand-picked blueberries for display and sale at our display table under our umbrella and on our unique table located at the end of our driveway, we were dismayed to find that someone had in fact stolen our stand!
This stand consisted of a steel four-legged welded pyramidal stand about three feet high, painted black, a pressed-steel table top about three and one-half feet around, painted blue, with a hole in the middle to allow for an umbrella, and a weighted stand to receive the umbrella.
It was simple but we had it, owned it, and we could use it to present our product and provide what we had to offer to our community as my family has done for many years.
If you are the person or persons responsible for the theft of my traditional farm stand's unique presentational table and assorted accessories while my family and I were working, picking blueberries to be presented for sale to the public so that we could create income to eat, and pay taxes, and bill on the farm, your actions inhibited our ability to provide for ourselves today.
If it is just a neighborhood prank we only ask for the return of the three items that constituted our blueberry stand. Please just drop them off out front where you stole them from. No harm no foul.
If the theft was performed with thoughtlessness, we forgive you. Please return the items of the stand. If the theft was performed with malice or ill intent, please return the items of the stand. The perpetrator should consider that in fact they are guilty of stealing from my elderly Mother, who hand picks the blueberries to present on the stand for sale.
If your actions are a sign of your character, you should seriously reconsider the ill-advised path that you have chosen. Your life will only be crushed upon the shoals of inevitability. Until then, we shall pray for you that you will suffer your own Karma,
Michael Foote
Still Meadow Farm
Laconia
