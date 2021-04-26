To The Daily Sun,
In their own words: Robin Diangelo in “White Fragility” asserts, “The question is not ‘Did racism take place?’ but ‘How did racism manifest in that situation?’ 'White identity is inherently racist,' I will strive to be ‘less white.'"
Kate Slater, University of New Hampshire, an “anti-racist scholar” in her YouTube lecture asserts, “I am white. White people can never be anything but oppressors . . . Being complicit with racism is something that we as white people just are . . . I will work on my anti-racism my whole life but will continually fail. I will never get to a space where I am good enough.”
A now-removed Smithsonian African American Museum graphic, “Assumptions of Whiteness in the U.S.,” asserts that white “cultural traits” had been forcibly internalized by oppressed non-whites: “And since white people still hold most of the institutional power in America, we have all internalized some aspects of white culture — including people of color.” After much criticism, the museum removed this graphic. They did not say it was wrong; only “posted in error.”
Ibram X. Kendi in “How to be an Anti-racist” asserts, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”
Critical race theory is not “inclusion.” It does not teach “diversity.” It’s a divisive, racist, hate-laden lie. Its scientifically illiterate and anti-intellectual viewpoint is psychologically damaging to children, and socially damaging to families, communities and our nation. We should not teach critical race theory to children in our schools.
Michael D. Breen
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.