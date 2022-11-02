Many people actively participate in elections, and they do this for a few key reasons. Some only feel obligation, but others are desperate for societal change and feel they must vote to make it happen. We know people who vote only because they feel otherwise helpless, and although they’ll admit they can’t be sure if it works, it’s a long way from doing nothing.
There are still others with full faith in the voting system, who vote because they see elections as straightforward numbers games, in which everything is fair and equal and there are no complicating factors. Whether or not that’s entirely accurate, it is a person’s right to vote, and alongside contacting officials and proposing bills, one of the most direct means by which citizens choose government officials and affect legislation.
Unfortunately, we currently can't be sure the voting system works as it’s intended. Perhaps our perspective on voting isn’t particularly cheery, especially considering the long-term results of the last major election.
Barring all expressed reservations, it would seem primarily individuals with adequate critical thinking skills and discernment should vote. For the system to work the way it’s intended, if it works the way it’s intended, they must. At this present time (and perhaps at all times), there is immense need for the right people to be elected to the right offices, and those with wisdom and competence must not disregard the occasion to identify and elect these men and women. That said, those potential voters without wisdom or competence — they may disregard such occasions as they please.
