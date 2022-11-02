To The Daily Sun,

Many people actively participate in elections, and they do this for a few key reasons. Some only feel obligation, but others are desperate for societal change and feel they must vote to make it happen. We know people who vote only because they feel otherwise helpless, and although they’ll admit they can’t be sure if it works, it’s a long way from doing nothing.

