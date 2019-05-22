To The Daily Sun,
Golden View has offered long-term care services to the Lakes Region since 1974. Over time, we have seen the evolution of care, with residential care options, including the assisted living we provide, expanding, and skilled nursing facilities (“nursing homes”) focusing more on rehabilitation and serving the most medically-fragile residents who cannot be cared for in lighter-care settings.
All long-term care settings — ranging from the care provided in people’s own homes to nursing home care — are today severely challenged by our state having the nation’s lowest unemployment rate, second-oldest population, and New England’s worst Medicaid reimbursement. Medicaid underfunding cannot continue, if facilities are to be able to recruit, and retain, staff to serve our aging state.
We thank Senator Bob Giuda for being part of a bipartisan group of legislators interested in tackling this growing crisis. Now is the time to act.
Patty Thibault
Meredith
