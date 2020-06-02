To The Daily Sun,
A few years ago, my son and I pulled into a gas station, filled up his car and I went into the station to purchase snacks and pay for the gas. I had a $100 bill, received the day before from a bank. The clerk pulled out his pen, marked up the bill, and announced that the bill was counterfeit. I told him that was highly unlikely because I just received the bill from the bank yesterday, and then asked for the bill back as I reached into my purse for my credit card. The clerk refused to give me my bill back and I'm pretty sure at that point I was loud in my demand that he return it so that I could take it back to the bank.
I got the bill in question back, paid for the gas and snacks and we resumed our trip.
The next day, I huffed into the bank to let them know that the bill didn't pass the marker test. I handed the banker the bill; he refused to exchange it for five twenty dollar bills. Again, I was loud in my demand that this was the bank's issue, not mine, and I wanted my money in unquestionable currency, thank you. The banker gave me five twenty dollar bills, and suggested that I always get my cash in small denominations.
I am a white, middle aged, grandma. I have never had to worry about my children's hands if they were pulled over by a police officer. When my children were born, I did not have to worry about their daily safety. I have never worried about my children jogging for exercise. My parents were able to purchase a home in the neighborhood of their choice. My grandparents were able to vote without worry of what would happen if they did...
White privilege has shadowed my entire life; so has my concern for justice. I am weeping for the lack of justice in this country, at this time, during this administration.
The episode that ended George Floyd's life began with a fake $20 bill.
God help us.
Mary Ann Drapcho
Sandwich
