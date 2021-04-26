To The Daily Sun,
Kudos to Roberta Baker whose in depth stories do so much to help me understand local issues. She is thorough, unbiased, and compassionate. I am so glad that she writes so well and carefully for The Sun.
Mary Ahlgren
Sanbornton
