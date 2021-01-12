To The Daily Sun,
I was fortunate that growing up in a suburb of New York City in the early 1970’s, my parents were able to take to me many peaceful rallies and concerts in favor of civil rights, environmental causes and anti-Vietnam war demonstrations. By listening to Pete Seeger, Shirley Chisholm and Eugene McCarthy, I was listening to some of my heroes of my childhood. However, my parents were my real heroes. By bringing me along to these events, my parents taught me values for the good of all American society, not just for the self-centered few. Also the politicians listed above lost many of their respective political races, without complaints or “recounts.” They just reorganized and kept campaigning for the values they held important to them, whether it was for actual political office or power. These leaders as well as my parents helped teach me character.
Now let us look at the picture on page 8 of the Friday, Jan. 8 edition of this paper above the caption, “These two young patriots…” (two kids in front of their father holding a pro Trump sign). How will this parent explain this picture to his children when the kids are older and told that during this rally our capital was attacked, Nazi paraphernalia and Confederate flags were dragged through the floors of the houses and 5 people died in support of this “president”, a self-motivated president who clearly had no concern about the future well-being of these children or the United States of America. A president who’s only concerned was about his own power and money and would not accept losing a presidential election. A president who would not take any responsible for any of his mistakes, including allowing over 350,000 Unites States citizens to die on his watch. Who will teach these kids character?
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
