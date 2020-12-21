To The Daily Sun,
I don’t think Ms. Johnson recognizes how fragile our democracy truly is. Many great countries, such as Germany, Spain, and currently Brazil were bastions of democracy until one or more fascist, racist, or anti-Semitic leaders took control of their country’s government and legal system and turned these countries into totalitarian nations leading to the death of thousands and in some cases millions of innocent people.
The fact that Ms. Johnson referenced a website that supported one of these fascist countries is inexcusable. If she genuinely wants to make "amends," I suggest that she contact one of the leaders of my synagogue (who I am aware have already tried reaching out to her), to learn about the dangers of her social media remarks, from a Jewish community that has lost millions of lives and family members from this type of rhetoric. Never Again.
Mark Weinreb
Laconia
