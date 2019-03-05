To The Daily Sun,
I have known Mark Warren for more than 10 years and have been a youth sports coach with him for many of those years. Mark has coached my children in youth sports for many years also, he is a model for team behavior and sportsmanship in all things that he does. Mark has always tried to find the good in people and he looks to find positive and productive solutions to issues.
I believe he will bring all of these aspects to his role as selectman for the Town of Gilmanton, to create a more cooperative and problem solving climate to our community. Mark does well when working with difficult situations and he looks for positive changes that will help as many as possible.
Chris Gamache
Gilmanton
