To The Daily Sun,
On Saturday, Jan. 29, as I read the Daily Sun, I turned to the weekly religious section where I came upon an article which I can unequivocally state is the “BIGGEST PIECE OF TRASH” that I have ever read in the paper. The article was entitled “Christianity on Display at Capitol riot sparks new debate” by Elana Schor. As I started to read the article and was about halfway through, I was so incensed that I threw the paper in the trash where it belonged. After calming down, I decided to go back and re-read the entire article. Ms. Schor points out in her diatribe that there “were about 130 people” involved in the breach on the Capitol, including SEVERAL people carrying signs with Christian messages, with one man in a fur hat and horns leading others in a prayer inside the Senate Chamber. She labels an entire religion as radicals for the alleged actions of a few. How ridiculous is that!
In her article, Ms. Schor laments the rise of “White Christian Nationalism” and the misuse of faith to justify violence which she apparently feels was the cause of the Capitol breach. Dear Jesus! What planet is this woman living on? In her view everything wrong in this country is caused by what she calls “White Christian Nationalism.” As Saul Alinsky taught her, if you repeat something often enough, it must be true.
In our country each day millions of Christians come together to pray for our government, to end the scourge of abortion, and for unity and peace in the world. God knows we need it. But that does not fit Ms. Schor’s agenda and others of her ilk. They work each day to divide our nation with their pens and commentary. Is she not aware of the persecution of Christians throughout the world in China, Russia, Africa and Iran? Articles like hers are part of the “War on Christianity”, and yes that war is occurring throughout our country. I guess I missed all the articles on your religious page about the radical Muslims who have killed Christians for centuries and driven them from their homes in the Middle East because of their Christianity. Unfortunately, only Christians can be mocked, ridiculed, or criticized because they are supposed to “turn the other cheek”! Well, I’m not turning the other cheek.
I will not stand silent and let someone whose goal is to incite hate against millions of Christians in our country without publicly resisting trash like her article. It is time to demand responsible journalism and not the garbage we so often see in both print and TV today. The last sentence of Ms. Schor’s article states “we live in a crazy time.” That is the one thing in her piece of trash I agree with. I pray God heals and saves our country from the venom of hate we see daily!
The Laconia Daily Sun and its editor owe Christians an apology for publishing this article.
Marie Bradley
Laconia
