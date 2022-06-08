To The Daily Sun,
I hope that the planning board, and whoever develops Langley Cove, will find and respect some old graves there that may go unnoticed. I am a descendant of James Quimby. See page 76, in the Old Meredith and Vicinity DAR book, where it is stated that there is a large boulder with the letter W (for Winthrop Langley) on it, along the Daniel Webster Highway. Quimby and Langley graves are nearby.
Margaret Harvey
Macedon, New York
