To The Daily Sun,
The Biden administration established a Disinformation Governance Board. It did so without notice or fanfare. It operates within the Homeland Security Department. Ostensibly its aim is to counter "misinformation related to homeland security."
The first problem is we don’t know how the members of DGB were selected. We don't know what kind of power it will have. We don't know how it will define misinformation. Many see the agency as an Orwellian "Ministry of Truth".
It takes little insight to foresee the harm the DGB will do to our freedom and the future of this Constitutional Republic. The parallel between DGB and China’s Central Propaganda Department is apparent.
CPD controls all media outlets in China. China's media outlets are required to attend weekly meetings to receive instructions regarding what stories should be reported or ignored. This is the way the Biden administration handles the Washington press corps.
The CPD decides what information the Chinese people can access. It is known to actively spread propaganda and revise history. This appears to be the purpose of the American Communist Party’s DGB. Party leadership must always appear in the most favorable light. Is the DGB where lies are manufactured?
The White House spokesperson told us the Disinformation Governance Board will be non-partisan and apolitical. It is headed by Nina Jankowicz... Look her up. Is that your definition of non-partisan and apolitical?
The purpose of the DGB is to control information availability, to manipulate people's thoughts and impair their ability to think critically. Establishment of the DGB is using state power to censor Americans' speech.
The Biden administration is authoritarian. Its actions are totalitarian. They are in violation of the First Amendment. We are on the wrong track and picking up speed. Which side are you on?
Marc Abear
Meredith
