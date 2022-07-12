To The Daily Sun,
Air travel has become a pain. Meanwhile, Mayor Pete, Joe Biden’s man at the DOT, has a plan to make roads less racist. This is just the latest chapter in the plane crash, train wreck, auto accident that is the Department of Transportation.
Flight cancellations and delays are rampant in the U.S. airline industry. Ticket prices are on the way to the moon. Passengers are delayed, stranded and outraged. It is phase two of the supply chain crisis. Best of all, the chaos is unlikely to change anytime soon.
Many are wondering what the heck is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg doing? The appearance is he’s not doing much but what he is doing is ineffective... because he’s incompetent. He lacks the necessary qualifications to lead a federal agency.
Who would have thought a mediocre mayor of Indiana’s fourth largest city would be a good choice to run the Department of Transportation? It was the people who brought you dependence on Russia, Venezuela and OPEC for energy, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and inflation...
Buttigieg announced a new transportation initiative this week. The DOT will spend $1 billion "to build racial equity in roads..." The money comes from the infrastructure bill. Buttigieg thinks this is significant in improving the nation's "racist" highways. How exactly do we determine which highways are racist?
Meanwhile the administration continues to belittle your concern over rising gas prices.
The president himself said Americans should be prepared to pay $5 per gallon for "as long as it takes." The administration says paying more for gas is necessary to preserve the "Liberal World Order."
Stop whining about high gas prices and go buy a $60,000 electric car. Did you look at your electric bill this month? Surprise... surprise... surprise...
Mark Abear
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.