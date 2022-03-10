To The Daily Sun,
A U.S. team is negotiating through Russia with representatives with the Islamic Republic of Iran in Vienna. Wholesale concessions were made by the team led by Robert Malley. These concessions have nothing to do with the JCPOA, emetonline.org/resource/action-alert-congress-has-only-4-days-to-stop-an-iran-deal-inimical-to-americas-national-security-interests.
They lift critical sanctions on 112 of the regime’s worst terrorists and thugs. These people include leading IRGC officials and the regime itself. The Biden administration plans to bypass Congress. They argue this is returning to the JCPOA. They assert they are discussing offering a $7 billion signing bonus in exchange for American hostages.
It is time to contact your Congress members today. Urge them to stop this deal immediately. Among those whose sanctions are about to be lifted are:
Mohsen Rezaei and Ali Akbar Velayati. They were responsible for the 1994 bombing of the AMIA, a Jewish communal institution in Argentina in which 85 people were killed and hundreds were injured.
Brig. Gen. Hussein Deghan, who led the IRGC forces in Lebanon. He has been tied to the 1983 Beirut bombings which killed 241 US Marines, asleep in their barracks.
These terrorists have the blood on their hands. For them to be able to engage in financial transactions and travel the globe with total impunity is immoral. Left unstopped, these negotiations will forever compromise our national security interests as well as those of our allies in the region and the world.
This deal constitutes an arms control treaty. As such it must be brought before Congress. A 2/3 vote of the Senate is required to ratify it. If it is not presented to Congress, it is only because it is appeasement and American legislators will not approve.
Gabriel Noronha said that his “former State Department, National Security Council and European Union Colleagues are so concerned with the concessions being made by Robert Malley in Vienna that they’ve allowed me to publish some of the details of the coming deal in the hopes that Congress will act to stop this capitulation.”
Noronha tweets, “what’s happening in Vienna is a total disaster. The entire negotiations have been filtered and ‘essentially run’ by Russian diplomat Mikhail Ulanov... The deal being negotiated in Vienna is dangerous to our national security, it is illegal, and in no way serves U.S. national security interests in either the long or the short term.”
Sanctions would also be lifted on major assets unrelated to the Iranian nuclear deal. The State Department is working on ways to bypass the Iran Nuclear Agreement Review Act of 2015. Again, this deal constitutes nothing short of an arms control treaty and must be brought before Congress.
Passage requires 2/3 of the Senate to ratify it. If it is not presented to Congress, it is only because President Joe Biden and the Democrats realize this is appeasement American legislators will not tolerate. This is no more, no less than capitulation to Iran and paying ransom, facilitated by Russia. If you do not know your senators’ or representative’s number, please dial 202-224-3121.
Marc Abear
Meredith
